‘Digitization will be biggest driver and determinant of gold demand’

I think the industry is on the cusp of a digital revolution. There are many areas where we are advocating change. First, is trying to solve for gold bullion integrity, the chain of custody provenance and the integrity of gold bars. There’s no point digitizing or tokenizing an asset that is untrusted. So, we have dedicated ourselves over the last 18 months to getting on the front foot with this. We came to an agreement with the LBMA (The London Bullion Market Association) that we were trying to force this agenda and we focused on two companies, aXedras and Peer Ledger, to provide a global database for gold across the world and that came into being on 28 March this year. Sounds relatively innocuous, just a database. But this database will be a place for all gold, all delivery lists, all shapes and sizes will go into this such that the world knows that their gold exists, what the criteria are behind each bar, what provenance, where it’s from and this gives people assurance.