Do DINK and SINK families need succession planning?

Tax is also an essential consideration. While bequeathing assets through wills is tax-exempt irrespective of who the beneficiary is, in the case of gifts and trusts, the intended beneficiaries should be ‘relatives’ as defined under tax laws. Else, there is a tax liability in the hands of the recipient. In one instance, a couple wanted to set-up a trust for the benefit of their nieces, however this was not possible as nephews and nieces are not ‘relatives’ in the context of a trust set up for their benefit. However, any direct gift or bequeathing the assets to the nieces would have been tax-exempt. Worthwhile to consider whether tax and succession laws should be re-looked at from the perspective of evolving family structures.