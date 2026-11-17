These changing choices have given rise to a vocabulary of household acronyms: DINK (dual income, no kids), SINK (single income, no kids), DEWK (dual earners with kids), HENRY (high earners, not rich yet) and DINKWAD (dual income, no kids, with a dog). Made popular in the west, these household labels are finding their way into Indian conversations, too. Most households won’t fit one acronym for life, but each stage asks something different of your money. Read on for a quick lowdown on how each of these households should think about their household money at each stage.