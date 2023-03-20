Direct commercial real estate vs REITs: Which is a better investment bet?6 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Wondering how to invest in Real Estate? Investors looking to invest in the real estate market often compare REITs to commercial real estate. Corporations, known as REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts, function similarly to mutual funds in real estate investing. you can invest in REITs without possessing or managing any property by yourself. alternatively, you can invest directly in commercial real estate by purchasing homes or commercial properties.