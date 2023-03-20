Direct commercial real estate vs REITs: Which is a better investment bet?

Both commercial real estate and REIT investment have their benefits. You may consider REITs for their decent returns, comparative safety, steady income, and the opportunity to diversify your portfolio with a lower investment amount. On the other hand, REITs are newer in the market and are traded in stock exchanges, this means there is a risk of value fluctuations and market dynamics. Additionally, the returns are lower than a direct investment in commercial real estate, while you do not have any control over the returns or performance, unlike direct real estate investment.REITs do offer higher liquidity and easier exits than what you can expect in commercial real estate investment. But commercial real estate will get more benefits from capital appreciation in the future. So for both investments analyze your financial situation and investment goals and take professional advice before investing.

