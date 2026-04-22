Direct funds vs regular funds: Differences, key things to remember, and which option investors should choose

Mutual fund investments are considered among the best ways for an ordinary retail investor to book capital gains. A popular tool to achieve financial goals and grow your wealth, MFs have a long-term horizon of five to 15 years with reasonable financial security. However, there are varying levels of risk attached based on the type of scheme and that's why you have to choose carefully before making an investment.

Here, we explore the differences between direct mutual funds and regular mutual funds, the benefits, risks and considerations to keep in mind, before making your choice.

Mutual fund investment: What are direct funds? Direct funds are mutual fund plans where investors apply directly with a fund house without an agent, bank or broker. The biggest advantage of this method is eliminating commission fees, which you can instead add to your investment sum.

Introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), direct funds allow investors to have full control over their investments and gain complete rewards from the capital growth. Notably, these are available for debt, equity or hybrid funds, and can be invested in through the asset management company's (AMC) app or website.

Nothing about the function of the fund you invest in is different. Once your investment is added to the pool, the fund manager's decisions apply equally for all unitholders. Only, you have removed the middleperson. The key factor here is your savings: You have a lower expense ratio by removing associated charges.

Overall, for the same money invested, direct plans show better returns when compared to regular plans as the total amount is larger due to no deductions for commissions.

Particulars Direct Plan (SIP) Regular Plan (SIP) SIP Amount ₹ 5,000/month ₹ 5,000/month Total Investment ₹ 6,00,000 ( ₹ 5,000 × 120 months) ₹ 6,00,000 ( ₹ 5,000 × 120 months) Annual Return Rate 12% 10.5% (excluding 1.5% commission charge) Duration 10 Years 10 Years Final Value ₹ 11,61,695 ₹ 10,76,193 Total Profit Earned ₹ 5,61,695 ₹ 4,76,193 Difference ₹ 85,502 NA Source: Clear Tax, Bank Bazaar

What are regular funds? Regular funds are mutual fund plans where you invest through a bank, broker or financial advisor, who guides you on which fund to choose and invests the money on your behalf. However, as seen in the illustration above, these “middlemen” charge a commission for their services. These charges are added to your fund's expense ratio and slightly reduces your returns.

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Please note that it is a good option for first-time investors with no knowledge of the markets and want to learn and gain experience first.

Direct Funds vs Regular Funds: What are the key differences?

Aspect Direct Funds Regular Funds Who You Invest Through Directly with AMC (fund house) Through an agent, broker, bank, or distributor Commission Charges No commission charged Commission included for the intermediary Expense Ratio Lower, as there are no distributor fees Higher due to commission fees Returns Slightly higher due to lower cost Slightly lower, reduced by distributor cut Transparency High – you control every step Moderate – some steps managed by the distributor Advice & Support No advice – fully self-managed Advisory and support services included Best Suited For DIY investors with some experience Beginners who need help choosing funds Investment Platforms AMC websites, MF Central, Coin, Groww Banks, brokers, financial advisors, and third-party portals Control Over Portfolio Complete control – you select, track, and change funds Partial control – advisor may manage and rebalance Monitoring Tools Depends on the platform, usually app-based A broker/advisor may give regular updates Customisation Options High–tailored to your goals manually Limited – based on advisor recommendations Fund Manager & Scheme Same as regular plan Same as the direct plan NAV (Net Asset Value) Slightly higher NAV as there are no hidden costs Slightly lower NAV due to expense cuts Ease of Use Simple with online apps, but requires awareness Convenient, as the advisor does most of the work Long-Term Wealth Creation More efficient – lower costs compound better returns Slower compounding due to higher expenses Switching Cost Easy and free through AMC platforms May involve exit loads and paperwork via an intermediary Documentation & KYC Done online during direct setup Handled by an advisor or a bank Popular Among Tech-savvy, cost-conscious investors Newbies, busy professionals needing handholding Source: Clear Tax

Should you choose direct plan for mutual funds? Investing in direct plans calls for awareness of the markets and proper evaluation of your own profile, risk appetite and financial goals. You will also need to assess and match which funds meet your requirements after rigorous research, which may not suit all investors. An intermediary allows you to leave the assessment to a professional, but these services come with associated costs.

For instance, direct plans don't provide a record of your investments (you have to do it yourself), the documentation for tax filing has to be updated yourself, you also have to facilitate redemptions, etc., without that is given in regular plans.

Hence, direct funds are most suitable for investors who have the resources and expertise to investigate mutual funds independently.