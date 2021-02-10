Direct investing in G-secs to be easier now. Should you opt in?

Retail investors can also technically invest in G-secs through RBI trading platform. However, awareness is low and liquidity is poor because the market trades in wholesale lots of, say, ₹5 crore and not in retail lots. “Even on the BSE and NSE primary application platforms (such as NSE GoBid), there is lack liquidity because you can only purchase in retail lots, not sell. Net-net, very few options for retail investors. Therefore, G-secs investing has really not become popular with retail investors," said Joydeep Sen, a corporate trainer (debt markets).