Why do regular plans dominate some types of mutual funds and not others?
Summary
- Mint analysed India’s top 15 fund houses in terms of assets under management to see which of their equity funds had a higher share of regular plans and which had a higher share of direct plans. Here’s what we found.
Investors in direct mutual funds lean toward certain equity-fund categories, while regular-plan investors favour others. Direct plans are those that are bought directly from asset management companies, while regular plans flow through banks’ distribution arms, national distributors or individual distributors — or a mix of these.