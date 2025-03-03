Why do regular plans dominate some types of mutual funds and not others?

‘I don’t pick thematic, sectoral funds’

Muthukrishnan added that he doesn’t pick thematic or sectoral funds for his investors as these require timing the entry and exit to perfection. “Predicting the perfect time to enter and exit a theme or a sector’s business cycle is not possible on a sustainable basis. Diversified fund categories such as flexicaps can do this better as they allow the fund manager the freedom to take those calls. In a sector or a thematic fund, the fund manager is actually forced to stick to the theme or sector, as that’s the scheme’s mandate," he explained.