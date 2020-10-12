Direct stock investing may be thrilling but consider the risks

For investors who have made money with ease in this run-up, Rastogi suggests a reality check. “Can you articulate what your investment edge is that will make your stock portfolio outperform? Do you have access to information ahead of the rest of the market? Do you have an analytical edge that makes you process information better or a behavioural edge that helps you build discipline in investing? The first two are unlikely for a retail investor compared to professional fund managers. The last can be a genuine source of competitive edge but it is the toughest edge to cultivate given the deluge of information that prompts investors to trade frequently to their detriment," he said. If investors honestly answer these questions, they will see how the gains in the recent past are more chance than skill.