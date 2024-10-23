Money
Glamourous and tempting: But is direct stock investing suitable for everyone?
Summary
- As stock market returns rise, more individuals are transitioning to direct stock investing from mutual funds. While this can lead to higher gains, it carries significant risks
The stock market gods have been kind in recent years—and sometimes very kind, delivering impressive returns for those who made the right investment choices and got a bit lucky.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more