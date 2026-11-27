Investors choosing between direct and regular mutual fund plans face a trade-off between lower costs and professional guidance. Direct plans have lower expense ratios because they do not include distributor commissions. Regular plans, meanwhile, offer access to distributors who can help investors select schemes, review portfolios and stay invested during market volatility. A new study suggests that investors using regular plans tend to have longer holding periods, raising the question of whether the additional cost of distributor support is justified.

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According to the Wealthy–Monitor Deloitte report, The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor in 2026, 34.4% of systematic investment plan (SIP) assets in regular mutual fund plans had remained invested for more than five years as of March 2026. In comparison, the corresponding share for direct plans was 19.9%, a difference of 14.5 percentage points.

The report analysed AMFI–Crisil Factbook 2026 data. Across all mutual fund investments, 23.5% of assets in regular plans had remained invested for more than five years, compared with around 14% in direct plans.

The difference points to the potential role of distributor guidance in encouraging investors to remain invested. However, longer holding periods do not necessarily mean regular plans generate better returns. Investors must weigh the benefit of professional support against the additional expenses they pay.

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Why do regular-plan investors stay invested longer? Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of Wealthy.in, a wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors, said the difference highlights the role of sustained investor engagement in encouraging long-term investment behaviour.

While direct-plan investors largely manage their investments independently, those working with mutual fund distributors can benefit from ongoing guidance, periodic portfolio reviews and communication during market fluctuations.

"During periods of volatility, when investors may be tempted to stop SIPs or redeem investments prematurely, a distributor can help them assess market movements in the context of their long-term financial goals rather than react to short-term performance," Agarwal said.

The study found that 52% of surveyed mutual fund distributors (MFDs) encourage investors to continue or start SIPs during volatile markets, while 44% step up client communication during bear markets. Among distributors with SIP clients, 62% reported growth in their monthly SIP books over the previous year, while only 5% reported a decline.

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However, Agarwal cautioned that the difference in holding periods cannot be attributed entirely to distributor support. Investor profiles and the relative maturity of direct and regular plans also influence these patterns.

Direct vs regular plans: What is the cost difference? Direct and regular plans are two versions of the same mutual fund scheme. Both have the same portfolio and fund manager, but differ in how investors access the scheme and the expenses they pay.

In a direct plan, investors buy mutual fund units without involving a distributor. In a regular plan, investments are routed through a mutual fund distributor, who receives commission from the asset management company (AMC).

This commission is included in the regular plan's expense ratio, making it higher than that of the direct plan. The difference is reflected in the net asset value (NAV) of the two plans. Over time, the lower expense ratio of a direct plan can translate into higher returns through compounding, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

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The expense ratio represents the annual operating expenses of a mutual fund scheme as a percentage of its daily net assets. These expenses are deducted from the scheme's assets and reflected in its NAV. The actual difference between direct and regular plans varies across schemes and fund categories.

Investors can check the latest expense ratios on the AMFI website or in the respective scheme's factsheet before investing.

Can distributor guidance make up for the higher cost? Agarwal said investors should assess the value of a distributor beyond scheme selection and expense ratios. Distributors can help investors link investments to financial goals, manage asset allocation, review portfolios and avoid emotional decisions during market fluctuations.

The study found that handholding and support (38.1%), trust and relationships (37.8%) and proactive follow-ups (37.3%) were among the key reasons MFDs identified for why clients value their services.

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To illustrate how investment behaviour can influence long-term wealth creation, Agarwal cited a hypothetical example of two investors putting ₹10,000 every month into mutual funds over 20 years.

The first investor chooses a direct plan, benefiting from lower expenses, but pauses SIPs or redeems investments prematurely during market corrections. Assuming these decisions reduce the investor's realised annualised return to 9%, the accumulated corpus would be approximately ₹67.3 lakh.

The second investor chooses a regular plan, pays a higher expense ratio but benefits from distributor guidance, maintains investment discipline and follows a goal-based strategy. Assuming an annualised return of 12% after expenses, the investor would accumulate approximately ₹99.9 lakh.

The difference between the two outcomes is around ₹32.6 lakh, despite both investors contributing ₹24 lakh over 20 years.

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However, this is a hypothetical illustration of the impact of different investment behaviours, not a comparison of the actual returns of direct and regular plans. The assumed returns differ because the investors follow different investment strategies. Agarwal acknowledged that if both investors follow the same disciplined investment approach, direct plans offer a clear cost advantage.

Which plan should investors choose? Direct plans may be suitable for investors who have the time, knowledge and discipline to research mutual funds, select schemes and manage their portfolios independently. Such investors can benefit from lower expenses without relying on distributor support.

Regular plans may be more suitable for investors who need assistance with fund selection, asset allocation, portfolio reviews and managing their reactions during market downturns.

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However, investors should not assume that paying a higher expense ratio guarantees better guidance or returns. They should evaluate whether their distributor offers meaningful support, understands their financial goals and periodically reviews their investments.

Another important consideration is that a longer holding period does not automatically mean an investment has performed better. Investors may remain invested in an unsuitable scheme for years, while another investor may redeem a mutual fund investment after achieving a financial goal.

Agarwal pointed out that 45% of surveyed distributors cited the achievement of financial goals as a reason for redemptions. This highlights that successful investing is not simply about remaining invested indefinitely, but about accumulating wealth to meet specific financial needs.

Ultimately, investors should compare the additional cost of a regular plan with the quality of guidance they receive. Those capable of managing their investments independently may benefit from the lower costs of direct plans, while investors who need professional support may find value in regular plans.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.