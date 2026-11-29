A month ago, fears of a downturn dominated market conversations. Today, investors are focused on the rebound. The sharp shift in sentiment reflects a familiar feature of equity markets: uncertainty is the only constant.
Investors should prepare for market volatility rather than try to predict the next move, said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., and Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, at the fourth edition of the Mint Money Festival 2026.