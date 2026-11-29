A month ago, fears of a downturn dominated market conversations. Today, investors are focused on the rebound. The sharp shift in sentiment reflects a familiar feature of equity markets: uncertainty is the only constant.
A month ago, fears of a downturn dominated market conversations. Today, investors are focused on the rebound. The sharp shift in sentiment reflects a familiar feature of equity markets: uncertainty is the only constant.
Investors should prepare for market volatility rather than try to predict the next move, said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., and Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, at the fourth edition of the Mint Money Festival 2026.
Investors should prepare for market volatility rather than try to predict the next move, said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., and Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, at the fourth edition of the Mint Money Festival 2026.
Speaking at a panel discussion on the theme ‘War, Oil, Volatility: Your Portfolio’s Next Playbook’, the two speakers urged investors to focus on what they can control and maintain a long-term perspective.
Shah said investors should recognize their limitations and focus on factors within their control. “We should realise our limitations. How much can we predict anyway? Control what you can and think long-term,” he said.
He used the metaphor of a bird gathering scattered twigs to build its nest to make the point that investors should keep investing through market downturns. The effort may seem difficult at first, but disciplined investing through market cycles can help build lasting wealth, just as the nest eventually provides shelter.
Shenoy advised investors to take a long-term approach. “If you are in the market for six months, it is entertainment. If you are here for five years, you are here to make money,” he said.
Markets have repeatedly recovered from global disruptions, he added. “Ten years ago, Indian markets fell 6% because Britain was exiting the European Union. We see such world-changing events every year. But markets have demonstrated that they can move beyond short-term troubles,” he said.
Crude oil: Demand is the bigger concern
Shenoy believes crude oil faces a structural challenge as demand patterns change, particularly with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.
“Crude oil faces a structural challenge. In 2008, global news channels were discussing peak oil, predicting that the world would run out of oil by 2025. We are past 2025, and the world is producing more oil than ever. Supply is no longer as constrained as once feared,” he said.
The bigger concern for oil producers, he said, is the outlook for demand. “As more cars and two-wheelers shift to electric mobility, demand for crude oil will face increasing pressure. India stands to benefit from this transition as it gradually reduces its dependence on crude imports and becomes less vulnerable to price fluctuations,” he said.
Even a reduction of 1 million barrels per day in global demand could push prices down by 30-40%, Shenoy said.
India may face near-term pressure from higher crude prices, but its dependence on imports could gradually decline. Developing domestic crude reserves could further reduce its exposure to global price movements, he added.
Food inflation and interest rates
Shah expects food inflation to remain elevated following a below-average monsoon and a decline in kharif production. However, he said comfortable foodgrain stocks should prevent a supply shortage.
“Kharif production is down about 5% year-on-year. However, our granaries are well stocked. Despite the decline, production is still 10 million tonnes higher than the five-year average,” he said.
The performance of the rabi crop will be important, particularly given concerns over low water availability and inadequate soil moisture. Shah expects the impact to remain manageable, while a better monsoon next year could provide relief.
“Super El Niño events do not usually occur in consecutive years, so the chances of a better monsoon next season are higher. Hopefully, that will provide some relief on the food inflation front,” he said.
On monetary policy, Shah said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should respond proactively to the inflation outlook rather than focus on past readings. He expects a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, with another one or two increases possible depending on inflation.
Rupee's trajectory remains weak
Shah expects the rupee to depreciate over the long term, despite the possibility of short-term appreciation following RBI intervention.
“Could we see the rupee touch three digits against the dollar one day? The possibility is reasonably high,” he said.
Shah also pointed to how RBI interventions have influenced currency-market behaviour. In the past, when the rupee appreciated, the central bank intervened to arrest the rise. This encouraged importers to hedge future payments while exporters delayed hedging their receivables, creating an imbalance.
The RBI is now allowing the rupee to move in both directions. Shah believes this could bring greater balance to the market as importers and exporters adjust their hedging strategies.
Foreign inflows
Shenoy said markets that have seen heavy selling eventually become attractive to investors. Foreign investors may have been underweight on India and overweight on other markets. As some of those markets lose momentum, they may look to increase their allocation to India, he said.
However, the scale of these inflows needs to be seen in perspective. “Around ₹1.4 lakh crore translates to just about $15 billion. That may seem significant for India, but it is a relatively small amount in the global investment landscape,” he said.
For these inflows to be sustained, India needs to build larger and stronger companies, Shenoy said. “Our banks, for instance, may appear large domestically, but very few feature among the world's biggest banks. Our industrial companies also need to grow significantly. One Korean company, for instance, earns in a single quarter profits comparable to those of India's top 100 companies combined. Foreign investors will stay if Indian businesses continue to grow,” he said.
LTCG tax: Removal may level the playing field
On the possibility of scrapping long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for foreign investors, Shenoy said the move would address a disadvantage rather than automatically make India a more attractive investment destination. He cautioned against expecting an immediate surge in foreign inflows.
“The current tax structure is more of a deterrent than its removal would be an attraction,” he said.
Shah's argument centred on the government's original commitment when securities transaction tax (STT) was introduced.
“When STT was introduced, it was positioned as being in lieu of capital gains tax. Today, both taxes coexist, and the rates have also increased. I simply want the government to honour the commitment it made when STT was introduced,” he said.
Be prepared for a 30% correction
Shenoy said the relative stability of equity markets over the past few years has led investors to underestimate the possibility of deeper corrections.
“Historically, we have seen equity markets fall by around 30% every two or three years. But over the last four-five years, we have started treating a correction as a major event. The Covid crash, when markets fell nearly 38%, stands out, but despite the challenges of the past couple of years, we have not even seen a 20% correction,” he said.
Investors should reset their expectations and prepare for sharper falls rather than assume that recent market stability will continue.
Shenoy also stressed that wealth creation depends on investing consistently through market cycles.
“Your first crore is largely built with your own money. Consistently investing your savings, through good and bad market cycles, helps you build that first crore. That first crore then helps you create your second,” he said.
Continuing to invest during volatile periods, rather than withdrawing money or waiting for markets to recover, is crucial to compounding wealth, he added.
Investors cannot control global events, interest rates or currency movements, but they can control their investment behaviour. With sharp corrections an inevitable part of equity market cycles, a long-term horizon, realistic expectations and the discipline to stay invested may matter more than getting short-term market calls right.