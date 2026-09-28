Disclosing foreign assets or income under FAST-DS 2026 is just the first step: Here's how to pay tax

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026, gives eligible taxpayers a one-time opportunity to come forward and disclose certain foreign assets or foreign income that were not disclosed earlier in the ITR.

The scheme came into effect on 16 August 2026 and will remain open for declarations until 31 December 2026.

Taxpayers who make a valid disclosure under FAST-DS have to pay the prescribed tax or fee on the amount determined by the Income-tax Authority. For this payment, the Income-tax Department has prescribed a separate challan—ITNS 289.

Here is what the challan is, who can use it, and how to make the payment.

What is ITNS 289? ITNS 289 is the challan used to pay the amount payable under FAST-DS after the taxpayer has submitted Form 1 and received Form 2, which determines the amount to be paid.

Form 1 can be filed to declare eligible undisclosed foreign assets, undisclosed foreign income, or certain undeclared foreign assets covered under the scheme.

Once the Income-tax Authority determines the amount payable and issues Form 2, the taxpayer can proceed with the payment through ITNS 289.

Which major and minor heads apply to ITNS 289? The challan has the following major heads:

0020: Corporation Tax (Income-tax on Companies)

0021: Income Tax (Other than Companies) The minor head depends on the taxpayer's PAN category:

115: FAST-DS payment for Corporate PAN

116: FAST-DS payment for Non-Corporate PAN The applicable minor head is automatically selected by the e-Filing portal and cannot be changed by the taxpayer.

Who can use ITNS 289? A taxpayer can use ITNS 289 after filing a valid FAST-DS declaration and receiving the Form 2 order specifying the amount payable.

Before starting the payment, keep the Form 2 order, valid PAN, and a payment facility such as net banking, card, or UPI ready.

How can you pay tax through ITNS 289? Taxpayers can generate the challan either after logging into the e-Filing portal or through the pre-login route.

Log in to the e-Filing portal.

Go to e-File and then move to e-Pay Tax.

Select Income Tax Act, 1961 and continue.

Click New Payment.

Select Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 [Challan No. ITNS 289].

The portal will automatically populate AY 2026-27 and the applicable minor head based on the PAN category.

Enter the payment details according to the Form 2 order.

Review the amount and other details carefully and continue to the payment page.

Select the available payment method and click Pay Now to complete the transaction. After successful payment, download the challan receipt and retain it for your records. The payment will also be available under Payment History on the e-Pay Tax page.

Can you pay without logging in? Yes.

Go to the e-Filing portal and select e-Pay Tax.

Enter the required details, verify the six-digit OTP sent to your mobile number, and proceed.

After OTP verification, select the ITNS 289 option. The remaining steps are the same as the post-login process. When should the amount be paid after receiving Form 2? The amount specified in Form 2 must be paid within two months from the end of the month in which Form 2 is received.

If the payment is delayed, interest at 1% per month or part of a month is payable for the delayed period.

What should you do after making the payment? The process does not end with payment. The taxpayer must electronically submit Form 3 (Intimation of Payment) along with proof of payment.

The authority will verify the payment and issue Form 4, certifying the payment made under FAST-DS.

Can an ITNS 289 payment be corrected or refunded? No. Payments made under ITNS 289 cannot be corrected or refunded, including payments made under an incorrect minor head. Taxpayers should therefore carefully check the Form 2 order and all challan details before making the payment.