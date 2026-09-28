Disclosing foreign assets or income under FAST-DS 2026 is just the first step: Here's how to pay tax

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026, gives eligible taxpayers a one-time opportunity to come forward and disclose certain foreign assets or foreign income that were not disclosed earlier in the ITR.
The scheme came into effect on 16 August 2026 and will remain open for declarations until 31 December 2026.
Taxpayers who make a valid disclosure under FAST-DS have to pay the prescribed tax or fee on the amount determined by the Income-tax Authority. For this payment, the Income-tax Department has prescribed a separate challan—ITNS 289.
Here is what the challan is, who can use it, and how to make the payment.
ITNS 289 is the challan used to pay the amount payable under FAST-DS after the taxpayer has submitted Form 1 and received Form 2, which determines the amount to be paid.
Form 1 can be filed to declare eligible undisclosed foreign assets, undisclosed foreign income, or certain undeclared foreign assets covered under the scheme.
Once the Income-tax Authority determines the amount payable and issues Form 2, the taxpayer can proceed with the payment through ITNS 289.
The challan has the following major heads:
The minor head depends on the taxpayer's PAN category:
The applicable minor head is automatically selected by the e-Filing portal and cannot be changed by the taxpayer.
A taxpayer can use ITNS 289 after filing a valid FAST-DS declaration and receiving the Form 2 order specifying the amount payable.
Before starting the payment, keep the Form 2 order, valid PAN, and a payment facility such as net banking, card, or UPI ready.
Taxpayers can generate the challan either after logging into the e-Filing portal or through the pre-login route.
After successful payment, download the challan receipt and retain it for your records. The payment will also be available under Payment History on the e-Pay Tax page.
Yes.
The amount specified in Form 2 must be paid within two months from the end of the month in which Form 2 is received.
If the payment is delayed, interest at 1% per month or part of a month is payable for the delayed period.
The process does not end with payment. The taxpayer must electronically submit Form 3 (Intimation of Payment) along with proof of payment.
The authority will verify the payment and issue Form 4, certifying the payment made under FAST-DS.
No. Payments made under ITNS 289 cannot be corrected or refunded, including payments made under an incorrect minor head. Taxpayers should therefore carefully check the Form 2 order and all challan details before making the payment.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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