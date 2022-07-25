Disclosure of foreign assets in I-T returns

An interesting aspect is that the disclosure of the foreign assets has to be vis-à-vis the preceding calendar year. Therefore, if you have acquired a foreign asset after 31 December 2021, that is not required to be disclosed in the return of income that you file for the financial year 2021-22, but in the following year’s tax return. Again, this requirement stems from the fact that the reporting under both FATCA and CRS is made on the basis of the calendar year, and not the Indian year of taxation from April to March. Therefore, this will facilitate comparison by the Indian tax authorities of the information received under FATCA/CRS with the information provided in the income tax return.