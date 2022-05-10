Discrimination by cos against IEPF claimants

Shareholders, if alive, or through their heirs, if deceased, can approach the company concerned for claiming their entitlement. The company is bound to pay it after diligence on the legitimacy and validity of the claim. It is bound to transfer the unpaid or unclaimed dividends for a period of 7 years from the date of initial transfer including corresponding shares (if in physical form) along with interest accrued to the investor education and protection fund (IEPF). Shareholders need to claim the shares as well as unpaid dividends to the extent transferred to the IEPF by following a well-documented process by filling in standard forms with data and information backed by necessary documentary evidence. This has to be uploaded on the IEPF portal. The shareholder also has to submit a copy of the uploaded forms to the company’s designated nodal officer for verification. The company with the help of the RTA post diligence also uploads the same on the portal.

