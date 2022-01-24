Dissolution of HUF and distribution of its assets

Answer: HUF is a distinct legal entity and can own property in its name. Thus the property in HUF does not belong to you absolutely but belongs to all the members of the HUF collectively. Prior to change in Hindu Succession Act in 2005 the daughters were not treated as coparcener. However, with the amendment of Section 6 of Hindu Succession Act, a daughter now has equal rights as that of a son in the HUF property. So in case you want to distribute the assets of your HUF, your married daughter will have equal right as that of your sons and she is entitled to equal shares in the HUF property if it is partitioned. The share which all coparceners get on partition of the HUF should be equal, however with the consent of all the coparcener the distribution can be unequal or even some of the coparceners can forgo their claim in the HUF property.