Ditch Thailand, Vietnam — I asked Gemini for offbeat international destinations for two under ₹2 lakh

Let’s be honest: over the past few years, social feeds have felt saturated with the exact same photos of Bali swings, Hanoi train streets, and Dubai skylines.
But for someone who hates crowds and wants a destination that actually feels like an adventure without draining the bank account, I turned to Gemini for help.
My Gemini prompt
I want to plan an offbeat international trip from India for a couple with a total ballpark budget of ₹1.5 Lakh to ₹2 Lakh, including flights.
We want to completely avoid regular tourist hotspots like Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, and Dubai. What are some highly underrated, beautiful, and culturally unique destinations where the Indian Rupee is strong, and we can manage a memorable 5 to 7-day vacation within this budget?
Here's what AI said:
With a ballpark budget of ₹1.5 Lakh to ₹2 Lakh for a couple, you can easily step away from the crowded, cliché tourist hubs and experience a highly unique, culturally rich international vacation.
By skipping destinations like Thailand or Dubai, your money will go much further on the ground, allowing for comfortable accommodations and memorable experiences.
The three best options that fit your timeline (5–7 days) and budget parameters include detailed breakdowns:
Uzbekistan: The Silk Road Oasis
If you want a trip that feels like stepping back in time without breaking the bank, Uzbekistan is a phenomenal choice. It features some of the most spectacular turquoise-and-gold architecture in the world, ancient fortress towns, and vibrant bazaars. It is incredibly safe, romantic, and highly budget-friendly.
- Vibe: Majestic Silk Road history, blue-tiled mosques, grand squares, and desert oases.
- Route (5–6 Days): Tashkent (1 Night) — High-speed Afrosiyob train to Samarkand (2 Nights) — Bukhara (2 Nights)
- Why your budget works: The Indian Rupee is incredibly strong here. Fine dining for a couple costs less than ₹800 total, and gorgeous traditional boutique hotels (complete with courtyard breakfasts) average around ₹2,500– ₹3,500 per night.
- Visa: Extremely simple, 3-step online E-Visa process (approx. ₹1,700 per person).
- Flight factor: Direct flights from Delhi (via Uzbekistan Airways or IndiGo) land in Tashkent in just about 3 hours, with round-trip tickets frequently available for around ₹22,000–26,000 if booked a bit in advance.
- Don't miss: The Registan in Samarkand, the ancient fortress city of Khiva, and riding the incredibly ornate Soviet-era metro stations in Tashkent.
- Exchange rate precision: ₹1 INR ≈ 151 Uzbekistani Som (UZS)
Estimated Budget Breakdown for a Couple:
- Flights: ₹44,000 – ₹52,000 total (Direct flights from Delhi via Centrum Air or IndiGo take under 3 hours).
- Stays (5 Nights): ₹15,000 – ₹18,000 total for charming boutique properties.
- Intercity High-Speed Trains: ₹4,000 – ₹5,000 total.
- Food & Sightseeing: ₹15,000 total (You will eat like royalty).
- Total Estimated Cost: ₹78,000 – ₹90,000 (Well under your lower limit, leaving room for luxury upgrades!)
Georgia: Where Europe Meets Asia
Nestled in the Caucasus Mountains, Georgia offers an incredibly cheap gateway to a distinctively European aesthetic. It boasts dramatic mountain landscapes, ancient cave cities, and a booming, bohemian café culture in its capital.
- Vibe: Cobblestone streets, snow-capped peaks, old sulfur baths, and lush green valleys.
- Route (6–7 Days): Tbilisi (3 Nights) — Day trip to Signagi (City of Love) — Kazbegi/Stepantsminda (2 Nights in the Caucasus Mountains).
- Why your budget works: Although the direct currency conversion doesn't look strong on paper, the on-ground purchasing power is fantastic. A budget of ₹5,000 a day for a couple easily covers amazing local meals, museum tickets, and cosy mountain cabin stays.
- Visa: Straightforward E-Visa system for Indian passport holders.
- Don't miss: The old-world charm of Tbilisi, hiking up to the iconic Gergeti Trinity Church in Stepantsminda with the Caucasus mountains in the backdrop, and trying Khachapuri (a legendary cheese-filled bread).
- Exchange rate precision: ₹1 INR ≈ 0.033 Georgian Lari (GEL)
Estimated Budget Breakdown for a Couple:
- Flights: ₹52,000 – ₹60,000 total (1-stop flights via budget carriers like Air Arabia or Kuwait Airways).
- Stays (5–6 Nights): ₹24,000 – ₹30,000 total; Includes boutique stays in Tbilisi and a view of the mountains in Kazbegi.
- On-Ground Travel (Marshrutkas/Taxis): ₹8,000 – ₹10,000 total.
- Food, Wine, & Sightseeing: ₹25,000 total.
- Total Estimated Cost: ₹1,09,000 – ₹1,25,000 (Comfortably leaves plenty of your budget intact).
Oman: Authentic Arabian Escape
If you want a Middle Eastern holiday but want to swap Dubai's artificial skyscrapers for raw, dramatic natural beauty, Oman is spectacular. It is one of the cleanest, safest, and most naturally diverse countries in the region.
- Vibe: Craggy desert canyons, emerald-green mountain oases (wadis), ancient mud-brick forts, and pristine coastlines.
- Route (5–6 Days): Muscat (2 Nights) — Road trip to Bimmah Sinkhole & Wadi Shab (1 Night) — Nizwa & Jebel Akhdar Mountains (2 Nights).
- Why your budget works: While the Omani Rial is very strong, the flight costs from India are low due to geographic proximity. The most cost-effective and romantic way to explore Oman is to rent a car and go on a road trip. Most of the country's best attractions (wadis, beaches, canyons) are entirely free to enter.
- Visa: E-Visa or Visa-on-Arrival options available depending on your travel profile.
- Don't miss: Swimming through the narrow canyon pools of Wadi Shab, exploring the historic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, and driving into the spectacular Jebel Akhdar mountains.
- Exchange rate precision: ₹1 INR ≈ 0.0046 Omani Rial (OMR)
Estimated Budget Breakdown for a Couple:
- Flights: ₹36,000 – ₹44,000 total (Direct flights from major Indian hubs via budget carriers like Air India Express, SalamAir, or IndiGo).
- Stays (5 Nights): ₹25,000 – ₹32,000 total.
- Car Rental + Fuel (4–5 Days): ₹15,000 – ₹18,000 total (Gives you complete freedom).
- Food & Sightseeing: ₹20,000 – ₹25,000 total.
- Total Estimated Cost: ₹96,000 – ₹1,19,000 (An incredible, high-value alternative).
Laos: Peaceful alternative to Thailand
Laos is often skipped by tourists rushing to Vietnam or Thailand, making it one of the most serene, untouched, and affordable countries in Southeast Asia.
- Vibe: French colonial architecture blended with golden Buddhist temples, misty jungles, and slow river lifestyles.
- Route (5–6 Days): Vientiane (1 Night) — LCR High-Speed Train to Vang Vieng (2 Nights) — Luang Prabang (2 Nights).
- Why your budget works: The Indian Rupee goes an incredibly long way here. Laos offers the same incredible pocket-friendly flexibility that Thailand did a decade ago, but with a fraction of the crowds. You can comfortably afford charming French-colonial style boutique hotels, dine at excellent riverfront cafes, and use a modern high-speed railway to zip between destinations while staying firmly within your budget.
- Don't miss: The turquoise, multi-tiered Kuang Si Waterfalls, taking a slow boat cruise down the Mekong River, and exploring the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang.
- Exchange rate precision: ₹1 INR ≈ 261 Laotian Kip (LAK)
Estimated Budget Breakdown for a Couple:
- Flights: ₹55,000 – ₹68,000 total (1-stop return flights via budget carriers like VietJet Air or Thai AirAsia).
- Stays (5 Nights): ₹15,000 – ₹22,000 total (Includes highly-rated mid-range boutique hotels or river-view guesthouses).
- Intercity Trains & Local Transit (4–5 Days): ₹6,000 – ₹8,000 total (Covers the LCR high-speed train and local rides via the Loca app).
- Food & Sightseeing: ₹20,000 – ₹28,000 total (Includes three meals a day, night markets, and waterfall/temple entry fees).
- Total Estimated Cost: ₹96,000 – ₹1,26,000 (An incredible, high-value alternative).
Pro-Tips to Lock in the Best Rates:
- Dine Local: Across all these countries, you will save nearly 50% on food expenses simply by avoiding international hotel restaurants and dining at traditional local spots.
- Book Intercity Transit Early: For Uzbekistan, the Afrosiyob high-speed train tickets sell out weeks in advance. Secure those as soon as you confirm your flights to avoid expensive private taxis.
Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.