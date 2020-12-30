Diversification in portfolio  is  key  to maximising gains

The 2010-2020 decade has drawn to a close with a volatile journey for Indian investors . A big lesson has been asset allocation , rewarding investors who diversified over those who staked everything on one or few assets. Mint explains what asset allocation is and why it matters.

What does the term asset allocation mean?

Asset allocation is the investment of money in different asset classes to reduce overall risk in portfolio. This could entail investing 50% of one’s portfolio in equity and 50% of it in debt. It is different from diversification across different stocks in a portfolio as asset allocation adds a second layer of diversification. A more complex version of asset allocation could be investing 25% each of one’s portfolio in equity, debt, real estate, and gold. The assets and the percentage in each category should be aligned to one’s risk appetite and financial goals. Someone with a high-risk appetite will be able to put more money in equity.

Why is asset allocation recommended at all?

Different assets tend to perform at varying times. A bull market will see equities outperforming debt.

A natural calamity or pandemic tends to see gold doing better than equities. This decade, gold saw long periods of stagnation, which were suddenly broken by economic shocks brought about the coronavirus pandemic. This made up for multiple years of no returns. Investing in a basket of assets reduces the volatility in the portfolio. Investors can also benefit from the tax advantages that are provided to certain asset classes. Long term capital gains in equity and equity mutual funds are taxed at 10% above ₹1 lakh per year.

View Full Image Best performer

Which asset was the best performer over last 10 yrs?

International equities as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) have beaten all other asset classes in the 2010-20 period with a 14.5% compound annual growth rate. Unfortunately, very few Indians have invested in mutual funds or stocks outside the country. As an asset class, international investing still has a long way to go.

Which assets should one seek to invest in?

All financial advisors interpret this differently. Some will ask investors to stick to equity and debt. Others will recommend that allocation be made to real estate, gold, and international equity, in addition to the above two. Cryptocurrency such as bitcoin is an emerging asset too. However, high volatility and a regulatory vacuum have held most financial advisors back from recommending it to people as an investment in diversified portfolio. Ideally one should choose assets that have a low correlation to one another to maximize the benefits.

Can allocation be done through mutual funds?

There is a category of funds called asset allocation funds. However, the types of assets invested differ as per the mandate of each scheme. Some schemes don’t have exposure to international equity. Most don’t have real estate as an asset, though the Reits have been incorporated into the mandates of many. The approach towards asset allocation will also differ as per the fund manager. Thus investors will have to do their own asset allocation. On the plus side, shifting between assets inside a mutual fund brings no tax implications for investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via