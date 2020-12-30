Diversification in portfolio  is  key  to maximising gains

Asset allocation is the investment of money in different asset classes to reduce overall risk in portfolio. This could entail investing 50% of one’s portfolio in equity and 50% of it in debt. It is different from diversification across different stocks in a portfolio as asset allocation adds a second layer of diversification. A more complex version of asset allocation could be investing 25% each of one’s portfolio in equity, debt, real estate, and gold. The assets and the percentage in each category should be aligned to one’s risk appetite and financial goals. Someone with a high-risk appetite will be able to put more money in equity.