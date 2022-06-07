Diversify across assets classes, says Quantum MF’s Chirag Mehta

On fixed income, Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Quantum MF had this to say, “The US Fed has been very hawkish - talking about large rate hikes in this year and the next and also has plans to unwind the balance sheet. This will impact all asset classes. In India, the RBI hiked the interest rate out of turn, in May. They have also reduced the liquidity by hiking the CRR. But still, there is a possibility that they will continue to withdraw liquidity and continue to hike the repo rate. There is also a demand-supply imbalance that can impact the bond market." Given this, he recommends investors looking for higher returns to have a holding period of at least more than three years to ride through the ongoing volatile period. For conservative short-term investors, he suggests liquid funds.

