I want to invest a lump sum ₹15 lakh for my daughter's wedding, who is 12 years old. Would you mind suggesting suitable options?

-- Komal

(Queries answered by Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital)

Considering your goal, we assume your risk profile will be moderate to long term for the next 10 -12 years. You may create a comprehensive mutual fund portfolio consisting of equity and hybrid funds with a 60:40 ratio, respectively. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, UTI Flexi Cap Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund & Kotak Small Cap Fund in the equity category while you can also consider Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator FoF & DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund in Hybrid category.

A noteworthy point here is that you can make an equity investment by opting for 12 months systematic transfer plan (STP) route, while you can also make a hybrid investment in a lump sum. This way your portfolio will be diversified across asset class, category, scheme and asset management company. It is also advisable to keep reviewing your portfolio at least once a year.

Can you help me suggest a mutual fund with investment in international business and secondly shall one invest in them.

-Rajeshwary

To diversify your overall mutual fund's portfolio, one can allocate up to 10% to international equity funds. It will give you geographical diversification and offer the opportunity to invest in sectors that are not available in India. There are multiple international funds available however you may choose Franklin India Feeder – U.S. Opportunities Fund, ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund or Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF.

