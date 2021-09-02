‘Diversify portfolio via multiple asset classes to create wealth over long term’

If you look at the current scenario, equities are doing well, while gold is underperforming. Now if you look back at the time the covid pandemic first hit India, it was gold that was doing well and equities were underperforming. In that sense focusing on a single asset class or changing your asset allocation based on current trends or underperformance will not be appropriate. An investor should not be concerned with the underperformance of individual asset classes and should focus on the risk-adjusted return of the overall portfolio. It is important to remain invested in each of the asset classes for a long time and look at the combined returns of the entire portfolio.