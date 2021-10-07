Diversification is necessary in investing to minimize the risk of loss in the overall portfolio. But over-diversification kills alpha, according to Deepesh Mehta, financial planner and founder, Happy Investor Finserv LLP.

He explained the point using Mirae Emerging Bluechip Fund—which has given about 25% CAGR in the past 10 years—as an example.

“If Mirae Emerging Bluechip Fund were only one of the, say, 20 funds in your portfolio, it would have a weightage of only 5% there. It can’t bring any significant change in the overall portfolio despite providing stellar returns," said Mehta.

Suresh Sadagopan, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, agreed and added that with too many things in a portfolio, its manageability takes a hit. “Make simple but chunky investments, choose properly and get done with it," he said.

Diversification limit: Diversification should be done gradually and strictly based on a concrete asset allocation strategy.

“Investors taking 15 to 20 fixed deposits from four to five banks and perceiving themselves as well invested is a very common scenario," Sadagopan said, and added that not only are they over-diversified, the portfolio is too concentrated and without direction. It does not work that way.

To diversify well, first you need to ensure that an emergency fund is in place. “Since liquidity is the primary requisite, the money can be kept in short duration debt funds, low duration debt funds, ultra-short-term debt funds and even arbitrage funds."

The next step is to determine the asset allocation strategy according to one’s financial goals, time horizon, risk appetite, tax implications, etc. “Time horizon is most critical. For example, if the goals are bunching up in the next three to four years, the investments should be more debt-focused. For long-term goals, they should be allocated into slightly volatile resources—equity and real estate linked funds," he said.

After figuring out the rough asset allocation, the third step is to identify what kind of funds one should invest in.

“Let’s take equity, for instance. Someone in the retirement phase should focus on having more of large-cap, hybrid-oriented funds, flexi-cap, etc. But a 35-year-old investor, with a long working life ahead and a reasonable risk profile to match, can pick from among mid-cap, small-cap, flexi-cap, large-cap, and also thematic, sectoral funds," he added.

Someone with a bigger portfolio size might look into further diversification, and it is critical to choose the right category and funds so that it complements the basic asset allocation strategy.

Fixing portfolio size: If you are a first-time investor, “you should start with just three funds—a balanced fund, a liquid fund for emergency corpus and an ELSS for tax saving," said Paritosh Sharma, co-founder of Psquare Corporate Advisors. However, there are a number of things that come into play when a portfolio gets bigger. Your investment should have low correlation. It should particularly not have any negative correlation, i.e. they should not move in the same direction. “Gold and equity form a negative correlation, while large- and small-cap funds might have low correlation," added Sharma.

If one has a ₹1 crore portfolio, one can invest in up to 12 funds, said Sadagopan.

“For such a portfolio, the investor should pick a liquid fund for contingency needs. Then, for a short-term goal, he or she might pick an arbitrage. Also, he might look for a slightly higher risk fund for better return such as a corporate bond fund. Also, he or she can add an income fund for a five-six year goal. One fund can be under the gold category. Then, four to five in equity. Now, when you go from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore, you might add a couple of more funds. For a ₹5 crore portfolio, one may add two to four funds over that. The investor might bring in some international exposure to the portfolio, a specialised fund like G-sec in debt," he said.

On a broad basis, a simple portfolio is easier to manage. “Keep the portfolio simple, straightforward so that it fits in one page, so that you are able to manage everything in a time-effective manner," he said.

