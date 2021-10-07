Diversify with care to manage portfolio well

“For such a portfolio, the investor should pick a liquid fund for contingency needs. Then, for a short-term goal, he or she might pick an arbitrage. Also, he might look for a slightly higher risk fund for better return such as a corporate bond fund. Also, he or she can add an income fund for a five-six year goal. One fund can be under the gold category. Then, four to five in equity. Now, when you go from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore, you might add a couple of more funds. For a ₹5 crore portfolio, one may add two to four funds over that. The investor might bring in some international exposure to the portfolio, a specialised fund like G-sec in debt," he said.