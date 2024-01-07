Why is diversifying your portfolio with commercial real estate a smart move?
Investors should aim to balance the stability of fixed-income investments with the potential for higher returns from equities. Commercial real estate provides annual returns through rental yield and the opportunity to participate in property appreciation.
Diversifying one's investment portfolio is a key strategy to manage risk and optimise returns. While one can think that the universe of investable asset classes available today is vast and offers a variety of options to investors, in essence, there are only two things on any diligent investor’s mind while evaluating a potential investment opportunity: