Money
Diversifying investment style is crucial: FundsIndia’s Arun Kumar
Anil Poste , Neil Borate 9 min read 07 Jun 2024, 05:03 PM IST
SummaryFundsIndia’s Arun Kumar advocates for a focused approach to investing, leveraging the ‘Pareto principle’ to achieve optimal results with minimal effort
Arun Kumar, vice-president and head of research at FundsIndia, and author of “80-20 Money Makeover", believes that 80% of investment results come from 20% of efforts. He emphasizes that simple investing strategies can significantly impact investment outcomes.
