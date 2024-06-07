We decided to pick four-five styles and the best fund managers in these styles to build a four-five fund portfolio. We started this in 2020, probably the worst year for equity markets, because two months after we started, we saw the covid crash. We picked a value fund, a quality fund, a midcap or small-cap fund, and a global fund. Now, we have also added momentum. The key point is that when we started, quality was doing well. Everyone suggested removing the value or small and midcap funds and allocating more to quality, based on past performance. In the following years, quality was one of the worst performers. Today, quality and growth are underperforming, while the other three strategies are doing well. The winners keep changing, so the overall idea is to invest in different styles.