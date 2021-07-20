Dividend earned by NRIs is taxable in India

It is assumed that your son has non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) bank accounts (savings and fixed deposits) in India. Any interest earned from an NRO bank account will be taxable in India. But, if your son is a ‘resident’ of the other country and the tax residency certificate is available from the income tax authorities of the other country, the interest income may be subject to a lower tax rate as per provisions of the double taxation avoidance agreement between India and the other country.