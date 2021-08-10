Dividend from Indian firm is taxable in India

Dividend income from equity shares of an Indian company is taxable in India effective FY22. For an NRI, dividend income shall be taxable at 20% (additional cess and surcharge as applicable). This tax will be deducted as TDS before the dividend is paid to your bank account. You can cross check the TDS deducted from your Form 26AS. For a taxpayer resident in India, dividend income is taxable as per the rates applicable to his/her total income. NRIs are eligible to claim the basic exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh. Do remember to sum up income from all sources before applying the basic exemption limit.