Dividend income in India is taxed for NRIs

Further, effective FY21, an individual may qualify as a resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) in India if the individual (i) is a citizen of India; (ii) earns total income (other than income from foreign sources) exceeding ₹15 lakh during the financial year under consideration; and (iii) is not liable to tax in any country or territory by reason of his domicile or residence. An individual qualifying as RNOR is liable to tax in India only on (a) his or her Indian source income including incomes deemed to accrue or arise in India and (b) foreign sourced income if derived from a business controlled in or a profession set up in India.