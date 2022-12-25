To achieve your retirement goals, you must have the required funds, therefore for senior citizens financial professionals advise beginning investments as soon as possible during their employment years. Elderly individuals can pick from a variety of investment alternatives but are less aware of which would best enable them to have a steady income throughout their golden years. According to an interview with CA Manish P Hingar, Founder of Fintoo “Start investing as early as possible. As investing early in life enables you to get additional benefits and returns, this is a piece of advice that almost every financial expert will give you. Life is also like an investment avenue, wherein you have already invested in hard work, dedication, dreams, and, most importantly, your time. Now that you have successfully invested everything you could in giving yourself and your family a stable, secure, and stress-free life, it’s time to reap the returns and live your retired life as you wish and on your terms. Though retirement may sound like a dull phase of life, but the fact is that retirement gives you all the time to do things and pursue your dreams which you could not do due to your work and other responsibilities."

