Life after divorce: How women can rebuild financial independence
When a marriage ends, rebuilding life often begins with money. Here’s how women can regain financial clarity, rebuild confidence, and secure lasting independence after divorce.
When a marriage ends, the emotional and financial ground shifts overnight. For many women—often the silent CFOs of their households—the shock lies in realizing how little attention they’ve given their own financial well-being. This harsh and sudden turning point demands a hard look at personal finances, reassessment of goals, and a fresh look at long-term financial security.