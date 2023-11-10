Diwali 2023: ‘Gift’ for employees as centre starts crediting PF interest; here how to check if you have received
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has initiated the process of crediting interest into provident fund accounts for the financial year 2022-23.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated the process of crediting interest to provident fund (PF) accounts for the financial year 2022-23, offering an interest rate of 8.15 percent. This marks the highest interest rate on PF accounts in more than four decades. The interest rate set by the EPFO for the financial year 2022-23 represents a notable uptick from the 7.59 percent interest rate provided in the preceding financial year.