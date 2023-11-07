Diwali 2023: How can you brighten up your festival with help of personal loan
Diwali celebrations often entail applying for loans, be it by salaried or self-employed people. Though there is not much difference, some small distinctions mark the difference between personal loan availability for both these income categories.
As people gear up to celebrate Diwali this year, many people are planning to take personal loans to pay for their celebration expenses. With the advent of so many fintech organizations including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in this country willing to dole out loans for businesses, loan consolidation and subsequent repayment, or for paying miscellaneous expenses, availing of personal loans is not very difficult. It becomes easier with the internet offering multiple options to seek personal loans whenever needed.