Diwali 2023: How can you brighten up your festival with help of personal loan

Diwali celebrations often entail applying for loans, be it by salaried or self-employed people. Though there is not much difference, some small distinctions mark the difference between personal loan availability for both these income categories.

As people gear up to celebrate Diwali this year, many people are planning to take personal loans to pay for their celebration expenses. With the advent of so many fintech organizations including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in this country willing to dole out loans for businesses, loan consolidation and subsequent repayment, or for paying miscellaneous expenses, availing of personal loans is not very difficult. It becomes easier with the internet offering multiple options to seek personal loans whenever needed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many people inquire if both salaried and self-employed people can seek personal loans and if there is any difference in the loan eligibility criteria or the extent of loan availability. Personal loans cater to not only those with regular salaried incomes but are also accessible to self-employed individuals. Though the qualification requirements for self-employed individuals might differ somewhat from those applicable to salaried individuals, securing a personal loan is entirely feasible if you possess a strong credit score and can furnish evidence of your income. Seeking personal loans is an experience different for salaried vs self-employed individuals.

Banks and NBFCs tend to favour lending to salaried individuals due to their stable income, which is seen as a lower credit risk. Many fintech organizations show strong affinity to salaried individuals employed in government, public sector units (PSUs), and multinational companies (MNCs) as preferred borrowers. This preference is primarily due to the factor of job security, as employees in these sectors typically enjoy stable and secure employment, reducing the likelihood of loan defaults. This employment stability is particularly appealing to lenders because it mitigates lending risks. Moreover, salaried individuals in these sectors receive regular paychecks, ensuring a consistent income stream, which simplifies financial management and facilitates on-time loan repayments.

The reputation of the employer also plays a significant role in the decision-making process of lenders, as government, PSU, and MNC employees are often associated with well-established and respected organizations, further enhancing their attractiveness as borrowers.

The following are several factors contributing to the preference of banks and NBFCs for lending to salaried individuals:

Consistent income: Salaried individuals enjoy a regular and predictable income, simplifying their ability to meet loan repayment obligations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Employment verification: Banks can readily verify the employment status of salaried individuals by contacting their employers.

Credit history: Salaried individuals typically possess a more extended credit history compared to self-employed individuals, facilitating banks in evaluating their creditworthiness.

Self-employed individuals have the opportunity to secure personal loans, and in certain instances, they might even qualify for larger loan amounts compared to salaried individuals. Personal loans designed for self-employed individuals, commonly referred to as business loans, serve as a valuable financial resource for entrepreneurs, small business proprietors, and self-employed professionals. This is primarily because lenders frequently perceive self-employed individuals as financially astute, possessing a stronger grasp of financial management. Furthermore, the potential for self-employed individuals to have higher income levels can enhance their appeal as borrowers.

These loans offer the essential capital needed to facilitate business expansion, handle expenses, and attain personal or professional objectives. Typical applications of personal loans for self-employed individuals include:

Business expansion: These loans serve as funding for endeavours including entering new markets, expanding staff, or acquiring equipment to support business growth.

Working capital management: Personal loans can bolster cash flow, aiding in covering operational expenses, purchasing inventory, or fulfilling payroll obligations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipment acquisition: These loans can be employed for procuring crucial equipment or machinery, elevating business efficiency and productivity.

Marketing and advertising: Personal loans provide support for marketing campaigns, advertising efforts, and promotional activities, enabling businesses to reach a broader audience and increase sales.

Professional development: Funding professional development courses, certifications, or training programs to enhance skills and expertise can be achieved through personal loans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debt consolidation: Personal loans offer the opportunity to consolidate multiple debts into a single, lower-interest loan, streamlining debt management and potentially reducing overall interest costs.

While banks usually exhibit a preference for salaried individuals because of their regular monthly income, self-employed individuals can similarly access these loans with relative ease by showcasing their ability to repay through income documentation and business performance records.

The eligibility criteria and documentation requirements for obtaining these loans do not substantially differ. The loan application process is generally straightforward. These loans are unsecured and offer adaptable repayment terms, taking into account the financial progress and stability of the borrower(s) involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is not much difference in the eligibility criteria and documentation process while applying for personal loans. Whether you are a salaried or self-employed applicant, you are required to furnish Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation. Although the exact documents may vary from one lender to another, a standard KYC check typically comprises a photograph of the applicant, identity verification documents like a PAN Card, AADHAR Card, passport, etc., and address proof such as AADHAR Card, passport, Voter ID, driving license, and so on.

The age requirements for both salaried and self-employed loan applicants are quite similar, with little discernible variation. Generally, banks extend personal loans to salaried individuals between the ages of 21 and 60, while self-employed applicants are typically eligible from the age of 23 to 65 years. Although the minimum income requirement is often higher for self-employed individuals in comparison to their salaried counterparts, many lenders do not strictly enforce this distinction.

The minimum income criteria for both groups are fairly similar, thus, prompting both borrowers and lenders to focus on the interest rates and loan amount. Let’s highlight the major contrasts between personal loans for salaried and self-employed individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interest rates: Personal loans for self-employed individuals often come with higher interest rates compared to those for salaried individuals. This discrepancy arises from the perceived higher risk associated with self-employed borrowers. Salaried individuals, thanks to their predictable monthly income, are generally regarded as more dependable borrowers. Their steady paychecks simplify the process of making regular loan repayments, thereby reducing the risk of defaults.

Nevertheless, this doesn't imply that self-employed individuals are ineligible for favourable interest rates. By showcasing a stable income and maintaining a strong credit score, self-employed borrowers can also obtain personal loans with attractive terms.

Loan availability: The sanctioned amount for a personal loan hinges on several factors, such as income, credit score, employment category, and the lender's specific requirements. Salaried individuals might find it relatively straightforward to meet eligibility criteria due to their consistent income stream. However, self-employed individuals can also be eligible for substantial loan amounts by showcasing a stable income, a favourable credit history, and a profitable business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many people refrain from applying for personal loans fearing that they would not be lent the necessary amount. Undoubtedly, all lenders have different personal loan eligibility criteria that help them arrive at the approved loan amount. Elements influencing personal loan eligibility and the approved loan amounts encompass

Income stands as a pivotal factor when it comes to establishing personal loan eligibility and determining the approved loan amount. Lenders evaluate a borrower's capacity to repay the loan by scrutinizing their income. Salaried individuals commonly benefit from a steady monthly income, simplifying lenders' assessment of their repayment capability. In contrast, self-employed individuals may contend with a more variable income, presenting a challenge for lenders to gauge their repayment capacity. Nonetheless, if self-employed individuals can furnish documentation demonstrating a stable and profitable business, they can still meet the criteria for substantial loan amounts.

The employment category can have an impact on personal loan eligibility and the sanctioned loan amounts. Salaried individuals are typically viewed as lower-risk borrowers because of their consistent income stream. Nevertheless, lenders are progressively acknowledging the financial stability of self-employed individuals, and some are open to granting more substantial loans to qualified self-employed applicants. Self-employed individuals can bolster their prospects of securing a significant loan by furnishing robust documentation of their income, business accomplishments, and creditworthiness.

Salaried individuals may enjoy certain advantages when it comes to fulfilling personal loan eligibility criteria, but self-employed individuals can equally attain substantial loan amounts by showcasing financial stability, a favourable credit history, and a profitable business. Through the process of comparing lenders, negotiating terms, and upholding a robust financial profile, self-employed individuals can access essential funding to advance their personal and business objectives.

