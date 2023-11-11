Diwali 2023: How should investors invest to create wealth for a bright future?
The auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, is a golden time for investors to purchase gold, property investment, or invest in other things
The auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, is a golden time for investors to purchase gold, property investment, or invest in other things. The celebration for the five-day Diwali festival started today, November 10, with Dhanteras. The festival will be followed by Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Diwali, the main festival, on November 12, Govardhan Puja on November 13, and Bhai Dooj on November 14.