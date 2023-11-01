Diwali 2023: How to maximise reward points and other benefits on American Express credit cards
American Express has rolled out a festive spend-based offer and a Reward Multiplier (RM) platform spend-based offer. You can club these offer benefits with others, such as reward points, milestone benefits, etc. to make your festive shopping truly rewarding.
The ongoing festive season is one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items such as electronics, gadgets, consumer durables, etc. It is that time of the year when online and offline merchants shower you with huge discounts on MRP, extended warranties, exchange offers, and other benefits. Banks also chip in with direct discounts, cashbacks, and other offers on debit and credit cards. Let us understand how you can get maximum shopping benefits on your American Express credit cards.