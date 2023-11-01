The ongoing festive season is one of the best times to shop for big-ticket items such as electronics, gadgets, consumer durables, etc. It is that time of the year when online and offline merchants shower you with huge discounts on MRP, extended warranties, exchange offers, and other benefits. Banks also chip in with direct discounts, cashbacks, and other offers on debit and credit cards. Let us understand how you can get maximum shopping benefits on your American Express credit cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximising reward points and other benefits on American Express credit cards During the Diwali festive season, American Express rolls out various offers for its cardholders. As an American Express credit card holder, you can club multiple offers in a single transaction and maximise your benefits. Here is how you can do it.

⦁ Base reward rate and milestone benefits When you swipe your American Express credit card for an online or offline transaction (except for excluded spend categories), you earn 1 reward point for every Rs. 50 spent. It is known as the base reward rate. Apart from the base reward rate, different cards have different milestone benefits.

For example, the American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card has two milestones:

⦁ You get 15,000 bonus reward points on spending Rs. 1.9 lakhs in a year.

⦁ When your annual spending reaches Rs. 4 lakhs, you get an additional 25,000 bonus reward points and a Rs. 10,000 Taj Stay Gift Voucher.

Similarly, the American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card (MRCC) has two milestones:

⦁ On doing 4 transactions of Rs. 1,500 or more in a month, you get 1,000 bonus reward points

⦁ When your spending reaches Rs. 20,000 or more in a month, you get an additional 1,000 bonus reward points.

⦁ Double-benefit opportunity American Express sends spend-based offers from time to time. For example, many American Express cardholders have received a festive spend-based offer valid from 15th September to 15th November 2023. As per the offer, when you spend the specified amount, you get a gift voucher of a specified amount.

As seen in the above example, if the cardholder spends Rs. 50,000 or more, they will get a Rs. 2,000 Amazon/Flipkart gift voucher. Similarly, different cardholders have received different offers.

You can club the benefits of the above festive spend-based offer with the base reward points and the milestone benefits, making it a double-benefit opportunity.

⦁ Triple-benefit opportunity American Express has a Reward Multiplier (RM) platform that lists various online merchants. When you visit any listed merchant through the RM platform and shop, you get 2X to 5X reward points (subject to certain terms and conditions). From time to time, American Express comes out with offers for shopping through the RM platform, wherein they offer specified brand gift vouchers for spending a specified amount.

For example, American Express has announced a spend-based offer valid from 16th October to 14th November 2023 for shopping through the RM platform. As per the offer, when you spend the specified amount or more, through merchants listed on the RM platform, you get a gift voucher of a specified amount.

As seen in the above example, when a cardholder spends Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakhs on the Reward Multiplier platform listed merchants, they can earn gift vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 12,000.

You can club the benefits of the above RM spend-based offer with the festive spend-based offer (discussed in the earlier section, valid from 15 Sep to 15 Nov 2023) and the base reward points and the milestone benefits, making it a triple-benefit opportunity.

You need to make sure all the offers are valid on the date of your transaction to benefit from multiple offers.

Important note: Please note that each American Express credit card has terms and conditions for earning various benefits like direct discounts, reward points, and milestone benefits. Also, every American Express offer, whether the festive spend-based offer or RM spend-based offer, is subject to specified terms and conditions. So, please read and understand the card-related and offer-related terms and conditions.

In conclusion You can club multiple benefits such as reward points, milestone benefits, festive spend-based offer, RM spend-based offer, etc. The direct discount on MRP provided by the online merchant is an additional bonus. It adds another layer of benefit over and above those American Express offers on its credit cards.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.

