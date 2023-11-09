Diwali 2023: How UPI is revolutionising digital payments this festive season
Diwali 2023: The festive season is already here, and the Made-in-India UPI is expected to be a big help due to its global expansion. In India, UPI has already completely changed digital payments. Experts believe that the Unified Payments Interface's (UPI) growth will help customers and businesses in several ways.