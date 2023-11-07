Diwali 2023: Innovative insurance offerings to safeguard festive celebrations
Thinking about insurance right now may look like a spoiler, but at the end of the day wouldn’t you want to enjoy the festive season with complete peace of mind?
Given the onset of festive celebrations across the country, electronics, lifestyle retailers and consumer brands have begun offering attractive discounts and salivating deals, making it extremely hard to control the shopping spree urge. While gold, smartphones, home decor, and travel packages dominate consumer demands, it is safe to say that the thought of insurance doesn’t even come closer to making to the list.