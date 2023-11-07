Diwali 2023: Innovative insurance offerings to safeguard festive celebrations

Given the onset of festive celebrations across the country, electronics, lifestyle retailers and consumer brands have begun offering attractive discounts and salivating deals, making it extremely hard to control the shopping spree urge. While gold, smartphones, home decor, and travel packages dominate consumer demands, it is safe to say that the thought of insurance doesn’t even come closer to making to the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thinking about insurance right now may look like a spoiler, but at the end of the day wouldn’t you want to enjoy the festive season with complete peace of mind? The only thing that you need to do is simply review all your insurance policies. In case you don’t have the essential covers to safeguard your celebrations, now is the right time to take some time off your festive shopping and buy them.

Commenting on the necessity of having insurance coverage during the festive season, Avinash Gaikwad, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Bimaplan, said, “Various insurance solutions can play a crucial role in safeguarding upcoming festive celebrations and protect us against unforeseen events that could disrupt the festivities or result in financial losses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wellspring of safety benefits Diwali is certainly a time that brings together diverse communities under a pool of unity, ushering in a wave of merry-making, feasts. At the same time, it is also the biggest festival of lights with multiple houses lit up with lamps and people celebrating the festive spirit by burning firecrackers. Given the widespread use of firecrackers during Diwali, Gaikwad added, “Firecracker liability insurance can protect individuals and even businesses against accidents, injuries or property damage caused due to firecrackers." Hence, this Diwali businesses should only focus on growing and preserving their business financially, mitigating the risks and liabilities arising from such adversities.

Invite positivity this Diwali with health insurance As we continue to navigate through the uncertainties of everyday lives, the festive season is the only period that offers an escape from the monotony of our daily life. In order to enjoy a hassle-free festive experience, it is highly recommended to invest in a health insurance plan offering financial security to take care of healthcare emergencies arising from unforeseen circumstances and life-threatening accidents.

Gaikwad further added, “We cannot ignore the basics, i.e health insurance plans. Having comprehensive health insurance can provide coverage for medical expenses, hospitalisation, emergency check-ups, etc." Thus, by investing in family healthcare insurance which has a floater policy, you’re not only preserving the future of your family but also the future of the next generations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investing in leisure with travel insurance “Travel increases during the festive season. It is an occasion for family and friends to come together – socialise and interact with each other and brighten up the festivity. Hence, having a travel insurance plan is highly recommended. It can provide coverage against trip cancellations, luggage loss, and travel medical emergencies," he added.

In today’s hectic work-life schedule, there is no better way to express your love for friends and family than by offering them travel insurance, which will allow them to indulge in a seamless travel journey, creating memories that they’re going to cherish forever.

Elaborating further, Gaikwad said, “It's essential to carefully review the terms and conditions of these insurance policies to ensure they meet your specific needs. Additionally, seek guidance from insurance professionals or brokers to help you choose the right coverage options for your Diwali celebrations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike an expensive pair of shoes or a new smartphone, this festive season gift your family an insurance cover, something that will never run out of trend and will make for an invaluable asset in the longer run. While a little splurging doesn’t hurt, this sound investment will reflect care and consideration and convey best wishes wrapped in a note of holistic well-being.

This article is sourced from Bimaplan, a leading insurtech B2B2C startup helping drive insurance adoption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.