Diwali 2023: Mutual fund experts unveil their investment strategy for alpha returns
Mutual fund investment: Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion to start a new investment. It is believed that such investments bring prosperity and sound financial condition. However, for a mutual fund investor, Diwali 2023 comes with confusion as Indian stock market is near record high and equity mutual fund investors are concerned about worsening geo-political tensions in the Middle East. However, fund managers believe that one can look at large-caps and hybrid schemes.