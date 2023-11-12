Diwali 2023: Worshipping 8 different Lakshmis and money lessons from them

As kids, you too must have been admonished, ‘Wait to burst the crackers! Lakshmi Puja isn’t done yet!’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And as soon as the puja is performed, you lit the longest ‘pataka ladi’ your mom will let you burst! But as the world has changed and we are battling global warming and pollution, I am sure many of us are celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year.

So light up your home with lights and perform those special offerings to Ganapati (all auspicious beginnings start with him) and to Lakshmi, the Goddess of good fortune and prosperity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lord Ganesh and Lakshmi are siblings (Ganesh is son of Parvati and Lakshmi is the daughter of Durga. Durga and Parvati are manifestations of Shakti). Lakshmi first appeared from the Kshir Sagar (Sea of Milk) holding Amrit, so the story says, but what are the 8 different Lakshmis known as the ‘Ashta Lakshmis’? Let us discover money lessons as we learn about the different Goddesses.

Let us begin by understanding that Lakshmi is the Goddess of ‘Wealth’ of all kinds, whether it is wealth of knowledge or literally, money and more.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: To buy or not to buy - what should be your strategy for Muhurat trading? Vijaya Lakshmi and Rajya Lakshmi: She helps you become victorious in all ventures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijaya or Jaya Lakshmi stands for perseverance, courage, fearlessness, and gives you victory in everything you do. Rajya Lakshmi as her name suggests blesses you with authority and power.

When you invest your money in financial schemes, you need the courage to venture into unknown territories and take decisions without doubts and fear. Only then will you succeed.

Dhanya Lakshmi: The Goddess of grains and a plentiful harvest {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To have a home that is blessed with food, you need the blessings of Dhanya Lakshmi. After all, what are we working our tails off for but feeding the family? The Goddess of plenty is depicted as carrying in her eight arms, a sheaf of wheat, bananas, sugarcane, a lotus each in two hands, a gada, and ‘Abhaya mudra’ (no fear) and ‘Varada mudra’ (blessing).

You need the blessings of this Goddess of abundance so you’ll never have to starve for ideas when searching for the right fodder for your investments.

Veera Lakshmi and Dhairya Lakshmi: The Goddess of courage and patience {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

None of us are spared by enemies. We have to struggle against not just the everyday demons outside, but battle our inner ones too. And Veera Lakshmi gives us the power to win this struggle. Dhairya Lakshmi gives us the power of patience because our struggles are ongoing and can sometimes be overwhelming.

The very qualities you need when you invest. You need to invest in long-term instruments and when markets are volatile, you tend to feel the pressure to take whatever money you can salvage and run. But when you cultivate patience and understanding, you learn to dig in your heels and trust your money manager to guide you through stormy times and take you to bigger successes.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: How can millennials be more financially wise this festive season? Here are 4 ways Vidya Lakshmi and Aishwarya Lakshmi: The Goddess of knowledge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vidya Lakshmi blesses us with the wealth of knowledge. As an investor, the more you learn the smarter you become and are able to invest in schemes that are right for you. Aishwarya Lakshmi is sometimes depicted to be riding a horse (as compared to others who are shown sitting or standing on a lotus. The horse was a symbol of wealth or ‘Aishwarya’ that Lakshmi offers.)

Vidya Lakshmi also reminds us that we must navigate our life paths with dharma (the righteous path), and it is not easy. That is why we need to arm ourselves with the wealth of knowledge, the ability to choose right over wrong. Easy money comes with a price that you may not wish even upon your enemies.

Santana Lakshmi and Bhagya Lakshmi: The long-term legacy of wealth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Simply put, Santana Lakshmi blesses you with progeny that will help carry forward your legacy of wealth with pride. When you work all your life to create wealth, then her blessings ensure that your children will be good and righteous and kind as well. That there will be no evil battle of succession but a continuation of your hard work.

Bhagya Lakshmi - as her name suggests - is worshipped to bring in good fortune. If you wish to be an example to your children, then praying to her will help you bring values that usher success and wealth you will create for generations.

Adi Lakshmi or Maha Lakshmi: The foundation of wealth is hard work {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adi Lakshmi touches the highest need of man: to seek to be united with the Supreme. She quiets the incessant noise of the mind and helps you gain inner wealth. Maha Lakshmi is shown to be the consort of Vishnu, the God who is in charge of maintenance of the universe. After all, you need money to look after your world.

Adi Lakshmi and Maha Lakshmi are the sources of eternal wealth. As an investor you will come to a realisation that chasing after money does not bring you peace. Constant hard work and patience achieve more than running after flash-in-the-pan schemes.

Dhana Lakshmi or Vaibhav Lakshmi: The wealth of coins earned {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhana Lakshmi is the Goddess of earned wealth. The harder you work, the more you earn. According to the Vedas, though, Dhana Lakshmi is also wealth earned through the rains: growing grains from the soil, from the Sun which is the source of life itself, from the rivers and mountains that help sustain life.

As an investor, we must understand that our wealth is dependent on so many factors, and each contributes to our wealth.

Gaja Lakshmi: The protector of your wealth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaja Lakshmi is flanked by elephants and is said to have helped Indra, the king of the gods, to get back his lost wealth. She has the power and the strength to protect your hard earned wealth.

This Diwali, no matter which form of Lakshmi you worship, know that she is happiest and enters your home (hence the feet we draw as rangoli at our doorstep and leave the door open for her to enter) when there are no dark, unclean corners. So light up those fairy lights and lamps, banish darkness and welcome wealth into your home.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.