Diwali 2025: Don’t misuse your personal loan on THESE festive expenses

With Diwali approaching, many households turn to personal loans to fund their celebrations. Borrowing can help meet short-term expenses and reduce financial stress. But here’s the catch — when used carelessly, it can also lead to long-term debt and repayment pressure.

Experts caution that personal loans should never be treated as a source of easy money. They’re useful for bridging immediate financial gaps, but impulsive or high-risk spending can turn them into a burden.

Vikkas Goyal, Founder, Rupee112, says, “During Diwali, personal loans should be used wisely. Avoid using them for speculative investments, high-risk purchases, or to cover habitual expenses. Misusing credit can lead to repayment stress and financial strain. Focus on essential festive spending, gifting, or home improvements to ensure a joyful and financially responsible celebration.”



Here are five things you should never do with your personal loan this festive season:

1. Don’t use it for speculative investments Once the loan amount hits your account, plan your repayments first, not your purchases. Avoid using borrowed money for lotteries, stock market bets, crypto trades, or gambling with the hope of “doubling” your funds. Personal loans come with interest obligations, and speculative losses can leave you repaying EMIs long after your gamble fails.

2. Don’t invest in unverified businesses A personal loan is borrowed money, not venture capital. Avoid using it to fund any unverified business idea or “too good to be true” investment scheme. The excitement of Diwali can cloud judgment, but falling for untested opportunities can result in financial losses and unnecessary liabilities.

3. Don’t cover old debts or lifestyle spending without a plan Using a personal loan to clear credit card dues, splurges, or old EMIs without a structured repayment plan only shifts debt around; it doesn’t solve it. If you’re already juggling multiple loans, consult a certified financial advisor before borrowing more. Debt consolidation works only when backed by discipline and clarity.

4. Don’t splurge on lavish vacations Festive-season getaways sound tempting, but travel costs surge during Diwali. Using your personal loan for a luxury trip can derail your finances for months. Borrow only for essential needs, not emotionally driven expenses or FOMO-driven plans. The goal is to celebrate without regret when the bills arrive.

5. Don’t spend on extravagant gadgets or luxury items Festive discounts can make high-end gadgets, cars, or watches look irresistible, but these are depreciating assets. Avoid using a personal loan to buy things that lose value quickly while your EMIs continue for years. If you’re keen to grow your wealth, consider directing those funds (after consulting an expert) into mutual funds, gold, or silver, rather than luxury products that drain your cash flow.

The hidden risks of personal loans Before applying, remember that personal loans come with costs and risks, including high interest rates, processing fees, penalties for missed EMIs, and potential legal issues. Irresponsible borrowing can also hurt your credit score, making future loans more expensive or harder to get.

To enjoy a financially stress-free Diwali, keep your focus on meaningful and moderate spending, like simple home improvements, thoughtful gifts, or essential purchases. Borrow only what you can comfortably repay, and make sure your festive joy doesn’t turn into post-festival financial strain.

