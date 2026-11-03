Diwali 2026: All gold, silver ETFs log second month of negative returns in October; is it time to invest? Experts advise

Gold and silver ETFs recorded their second consecutive month of negative returns in October 2026, raising questions about whether investors should increase their exposure to precious metals this Diwali.

Gold ETFs (and funds) posted a category average return of -5.22% in October, compared with -4.58% in September 2026. This followed positive returns of 8.66% in August, marking two consecutive months of losses.

Silver ETFs also remained under pressure, with category average returns declining to -17.16% in October, against -6.33% in September, following positive returns of 8.18% in August.

No gold or silver ETF recorded positive returns in October 2026. Zerodha Silver ETF was the worst performer, falling 17.52%, while Zerodha Gold ETF declined 5.28%. Experts explain whether this correction offers an investment opportunity and which metal investors should favour this Diwali.

Is this a good time to invest in gold and silver ETFs? “Two red months don't break a long-term case, but they do reset expectations. The driver this time is rates, not demand. Markets are pricing tighter US policy, which raises the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals,” said Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk.

Currently, gold and silver ETFs are around 26% and 50% below their respective highs. Before investing, check your existing gold holdings, including jewellery, and keep gold and silver within 10-15% of your total portfolio, said Manish P. Hingar, Chartered Accountant, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fintoo.

“If you have a habit of buying gold every Dhanteras or Diwali or a certain amount, you can stick to that and will actually get a higher quantity given the fall in value of both gold and silver. It is like a yearly SIP that should continue,” said Harsh Vardhan Dawar, ACA, CFA, FRM, Founder, Wealth Cafe.

For fresh investments, investors must revisit their asset allocation. If gold and silver have a 10% allocation in your portfolio and you are already close to that number, avoid adding more money, he added.

Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the recent correction does not change gold's long-term investment case, particularly as high interest rates may not be sustainable for an extended period.

Which investment horizon should you consider before investing? Gupte said investors should judge gold over five years, not one. For silver, even three years can be misleading because of its volatility. “Treat it as a five-year-plus holding or not at all,” he said.

Over a 3- and 5-year time frame, both gold and silver ETFs have performed strongly. Judging gold over a few months is incorrect. Gold is a long-term hedge and should be viewed over the course of a full market cycle, Hingar added.

Which gold and silver ETFs have delivered the highest returns? Based on expert views, investors should evaluate gold and silver ETFs from a long-term perspective rather than focusing on short-term returns.

All gold and silver ETFs have delivered positive one-year returns, with category averages of 15.79% and 25.04%, respectively. Here are the top three performers in each category based on their three- and five-year returns.

Top 3 Gold ETFs 3-year returns (%) Top 3 Gold ETFs 5-year returns (%) UTI Gold ETF 29.94 LIC MF Gold ETF 22.76 LIC MF Gold ETF 29.86 UTI Gold ETF 22.54 Quantum Gold ETF 29.86 Invesco India Gold ETF 22.45 *Source: Value Research, CAGR as on 2 November 2026

UTI Gold ETF and LIC MF Gold ETF are among the top performers across both three- and five-year periods, making them worth considering for investors.

Dondapati said, “Gold may remain under pressure in the near term, with further volatility possible. Investors should avoid investing the entire amount at current levels and instead consider staggered buying on declines.”

No silver ETF has completed a five-year track record yet. Based on three-year returns, ABSL Silver ETF leads with 34.69%, followed by ICICI Prudential Silver ETF at 34.65% and Mirae Asset Silver ETF at 34.58%.

Also Read | SEBI proposes tax relief on mutual fund switches: What investors should know

Gold ETFs or silver ETFs: Where should you invest this Diwali? Dawar said the gold-silver ratio represents the number of ounces of silver required to purchase one ounce of gold. Currently, this ratio stands at 79, indicating that gold is relatively more expensive than silver.

However, both metals have been falling together, resulting in overall negative returns for investors. The best approach is to have a set asset allocation for these metals in your portfolio and stick to it, he added.

Gupte, however, favours gold this Diwali, with investments staggered over the next few months.