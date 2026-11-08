Diwali 2026: Buying gold and silver coins online? Top 5 things to know before making purchase via e-commerce platforms

Are you planning to buy gold and silver today on the auspicious occasion of Diwali? Did you know that purchasing gold has become easier with numerous e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms offering doorstep delivery within minutes?

Several prominent and reputable jewellery and refiners, including Kalyan, MMTC-PAMP, Malabar, Tanishq and Joyalukkas, have their coins and other gold products listed on these platforms.

Still, what should not be overlooked in the current euphoria is that convenience, comfort, and ease of purchasing these expensive items should not come at the cost of due diligence.

That is why, before placing an order for your desired product, aspiring buyers should check these five critical points.

1. Don't get carried away by discounts Today, as the nation celebrates Diwali, you will see well-known online platforms advertising lucrative-looking discounts of 20% to 70%, or more, on gold and silver coins and jewellery. Still, these offers may be calculated against inflated maximum retail prices, i.e., MRPs.

That is why it is prudent not to get carried away by discounted offers and to look at the products on sale with a rational mind. Make sure that you carefully check, understand and compare the final price with the prevailing metal rate. Secondly, check the amount payable after adding GST, delivery charges (if any), other hidden expenses, and platform fees.

2. Check purity, weight and certification The gold coins on sale today will generally be available in 24-karat and 22-karat variants. Make sure you read the product description carefully to verify the product's purity and exact weight, rather than relying solely on the pictures displayed on the selling platform.

It is essential to acknowledge that, unlike gold jewellery, coins are not subject to mandatory BIS hallmarking requirements. Hence, do check whether the product comes with a manufacturer's assay certificate. Sit down and verify the exact details of the coin and certificate against your order upon delivery, before submitting the mandatory OTP to complete the delivery of the product, to eliminate any ambiguities and discrepancies.

3. Identify the actual manufacturer or jeweller This is yet another critical point that should not be overlooked. Do note that the e-commerce platform you choose to make your purchase on may only facilitate the sale and delivery of the product.

It is the coin’s primary manufacturer or jeweller, the core entity responsible for providing the product to you, that you should approach for any problems, buy-backs, complaints, exchanges, or product-related grievances. That is why you should check the seller’s credentials and make sure the invoice clearly states the manufacturer’s name, coin weight, purity levels, and purchase price.

4. Compare prices across platforms The exact same coin may also be available at different prices on different applications. This makes it necessary to cross-check all applications, writing down the prices, including applicable vouchers, promotional offers, and other associated rebates, so that the best possible purchasing decision can be made.

Ensure you read the applicable conditions attached to the offered discounts, as some may also include restrictions on eligibility or participating stores.

5. Understand return and resale conditions Before you purchase any coins from a specific platform, you should also be clear of the fact that many platforms do not entertain routine returns of gold and silver coins. Purchasing the product is easier, but returning it may require buyers to seek redress if the product is defective, spurious, or materially different from what was initially ordered.

Make sure to document and photograph any damage or shortcomings, and retain the packaging in its original form after promptly reporting discrepancies. Also, remember that the resale in such cases may involve a price differential: jewellers generally buy coins at the prevailing rate, which may be lower than the purchase price.

In summary, buying coins online can be a pleasant and convenient experience today as everyone celebrates Diwali, but quick delivery should not mean an ill-planned, hurried purchase.

Understand the product offering, acknowledge its need, compare prices, verify purity and weight, check the seller's credentials and retain the invoice and certificate for future correspondence. These simple precautions can help make your festive purchase safer, more pleasant, and better aligned with your long-term economic goals.