Diwali 2026 shopping: Planning to buy silver coins, jewellery or utensils? How to check purity levels and hallmarking

With the festive season underway, many people will be buying silver coins, utensils and jewellery on Dhanteras and Diwali. Before making a purchase, however, it is important to check the purity of silver and understand how to verify its hallmark.

While consumers are familiar with gold hallmarking, silver also has recognised purity grades and hallmarking rules that buyers should know. Here is what an expert recommends checking before buying silver this festive season.

What are the different silver purity levels? Amit Modak, Director of P. N. Gadgil & Sons, said higher purity does not necessarily make a silver product better suited to every use. Due to its softness, fine silver is more likely to get scratched, bent, or deformed. For this reason, alloyed silver is a good choice for items that need to last longer.

The purity number indicates fineness, or the parts of pure silver per 1,000. So, 999 means 99.9% pure, 925 means 92.5% (sterling), and 800 means 80%. The rest is usually copper, which adds strength.

“BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) now recognises 800, 835, 900, 925, 958, 970, 990, and 999 for silver,” he added.

Product Typical purity Why Coins and bars 999 (fine silver) Bought for investment value, so purity matters most Jewellery 925 Hard enough for daily wear and fine detailing Anklets (payal), some pooja items 800 Cheaper and sturdier for heavy-wear pieces Utensils, diyas, idols 800 to 925 or higher Varies by maker

Currently, 925 and 800 make up nearly 90% of hallmarked items, with anklets the largest category and diyas next, generally in 800 and 925. The grade also affects the price. Higher purity costs more per gram, so compare the purity grade and the rate per gram, not just the total, he explained.

Is hallmarking mandatory for all silver items? No. Modak said that silver hallmarking has been voluntary since its introduction in October 2005, unlike gold hallmarking, which has been mandatory since 1 April 2023. There are two rules to know:

Hallmarking is optional, so unhallmarked silver can still be sold legally.

If a piece is hallmarked, it must carry the full HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) mark. From 1 September 2025, silver articles submitted for hallmarking must carry a six-digit alphanumeric HUID under the revised IS 2112:2025 standard. How to verify a silver hallmark on the BIS Care app? Modak said silver has a hallmarking system similar to that for gold in India. A hallmarked piece carries the BIS Standard Mark with the word “SILVER”, the purity grade, and a HUID code.

He suggested the following steps to verify the hallmark using the BIS Care app:

Download the official BIS Care app and open the HUID verification option.

Enter the 6-digit alphanumeric HUID from the piece.

Check the result against the item. It should show the article type, purity grade, jeweller details, and the hallmarking centre, which you can compare with the piece and your bill.

If the details don’t match, such as a different purity or a different article type, don’t buy it. Buyers should check for the BIS logo, the word “SILVER”, a purity number such as 925 or 999, and a clearly laser-etched six-digit HUID, he added.

What should buyers check before purchasing silver jewellery and coins? Modak suggested the following checks:

Buy from a BIS-registered jeweller. You can ask to see their registration.

Insist on an itemised bill showing weight, purity, rate and making charges.

For coins, ask for sealed packaging and the purity (999) in writing.

When shopping during Diwali sales, check whether discounts apply to the metal rate or the making charges.

If an item has no hallmark, ask the jeweller why, and ask for a written purity declaration on the bill.

Check the buyback or exchange policy before you buy.

If you suspect a fake or misleading hallmark, you can complain to BIS or the consumer helpline. Keep the bill and photos of the markings. “Finally, compare the purity grade, applicable silver rate per gram, product weight, and making charges instead of judging a purchase solely by its total price,” he suggested.