Diwali 2026 shopping: Planning to buy silver coins, jewellery or utensils? How to check purity levels and hallmarking

With the festive season underway, many people will be buying silver coins, utensils and jewellery on Dhanteras and Diwali. Before making a purchase, however, it is important to check the purity of silver and understand how to verify its hallmark.
While consumers are familiar with gold hallmarking, silver also has recognised purity grades and hallmarking rules that buyers should know. Here is what an expert recommends checking before buying silver this festive season.
Amit Modak, Director of P. N. Gadgil & Sons, said higher purity does not necessarily make a silver product better suited to every use. Due to its softness, fine silver is more likely to get scratched, bent, or deformed. For this reason, alloyed silver is a good choice for items that need to last longer.
The purity number indicates fineness, or the parts of pure silver per 1,000. So, 999 means 99.9% pure, 925 means 92.5% (sterling), and 800 means 80%. The rest is usually copper, which adds strength.
“BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) now recognises 800, 835, 900, 925, 958, 970, 990, and 999 for silver,” he added.
|Product
|Typical purity
|Why
|Coins and bars
|999 (fine silver)
|Bought for investment value, so purity matters most
|Jewellery
|925
|Hard enough for daily wear and fine detailing
|Anklets (payal), some pooja items
|800
|Cheaper and sturdier for heavy-wear pieces
|Utensils, diyas, idols
|800 to 925 or higher
|Varies by maker
Currently, 925 and 800 make up nearly 90% of hallmarked items, with anklets the largest category and diyas next, generally in 800 and 925. The grade also affects the price. Higher purity costs more per gram, so compare the purity grade and the rate per gram, not just the total, he explained.
No. Modak said that silver hallmarking has been voluntary since its introduction in October 2005, unlike gold hallmarking, which has been mandatory since 1 April 2023. There are two rules to know:
Modak said silver has a hallmarking system similar to that for gold in India. A hallmarked piece carries the BIS Standard Mark with the word “SILVER”, the purity grade, and a HUID code.
He suggested the following steps to verify the hallmark using the BIS Care app:
Buyers should check for the BIS logo, the word “SILVER”, a purity number such as 925 or 999, and a clearly laser-etched six-digit HUID, he added.
Modak suggested the following checks:
“Finally, compare the purity grade, applicable silver rate per gram, product weight, and making charges instead of judging a purchase solely by its total price,” he suggested.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please make your own buying decisions and verify the details with the respective jewellers.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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