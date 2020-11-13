Diwali bonanza for Kotak PMS' Pharma & Healthcare investors, 43% returns in 1-yr

Investments in the pharma and healthcare sector is often a defensive bet. The novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has turned the tables for the pharma and healthcare industry. This sector could see the start of a multi-year growth cycle. Analysts, market participants and sector experts are estimating a double-digit demand growth in domestic markets. The strong R&D capabilities with large global capacities could also provide an opportunity for domestic pharma companies to boost market share, which could translate into stronger returns for investors in the coming years.